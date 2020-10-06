Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,183. The firm has a market cap of $152.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 220.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

