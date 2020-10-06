Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 47.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 67.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNA traded up $8.00 on Tuesday, reaching $159.63. 12,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,745. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.30 and a 200-day moving average of $134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

