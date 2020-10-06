SnowGem Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a market cap of $887,571.36 and $149,897.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002138 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 28,960,940 coins and its circulating supply is 28,883,848 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

