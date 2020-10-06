Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.03

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 927868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,179,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Company Profile (NYSE:IPOC)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States.

