Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Societe Generale has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 181,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,444. Societe Generale has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Societe Generale had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Societe Generale will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

