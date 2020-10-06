Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Solar Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Shares of SLRC opened at $16.36 on Friday. Solar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $691.37 million, a P/E ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after buying an additional 239,811 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 393,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 142,059 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,066,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 78,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

