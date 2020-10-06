Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,531.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Southern Copper by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 190,154 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Southern Copper by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 516,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 323,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $49.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

