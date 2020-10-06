SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,234 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,303,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 235,633 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 57,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB remained flat at $$31.34 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,510. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

