SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF accounts for 0.8% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Exane Derivatives owned 1.11% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 917.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of WDIV stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 201,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,668. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.