Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report issued on Sunday, October 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.13. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $984.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of SPB opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.96. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,492,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,285,000 after buying an additional 122,111 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,393,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,956,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 191,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 108,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 849,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

