Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Shares Gap Down to $12.71

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.71, but opened at $11.78. Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 63 shares.

STXB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $220.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, COO Jerry D. Golemon sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $54,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Beall bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 43.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 136.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 172.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

