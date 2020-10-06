Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sprouts Farmers have risen and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The stock’s bullish run can be attributed to the company’s sturdy performance in the first half of 2020. Notably, the company’s second-quarter results were also spectacular, wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth straight quarter. Further, the company sustained its positive comps trend. Management highlighted that strategic changes undertaken and coronavirus-induced demand spike contributed to the company’s performance. Notably, the company remains focused on product innovation, emphasis on e-commerce, expansion of private label assortment and enhancement of technology. The company is lowering operational complexity, optimizing production and improving in-stock position.”

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,074. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 82.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.