Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Barclays

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by Barclays from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Square from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.03.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $180.92 on Monday. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $181.89. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.81 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at $18,601,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,905 shares of company stock worth $72,283,828 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Square by 123.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth $42,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth $50,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Square by 60.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

