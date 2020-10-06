Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STAG. TheStreet raised Stag Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Stag Industrial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.56.

NYSE STAG opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stag Industrial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,703,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,438,000 after purchasing an additional 685,488 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,048,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

