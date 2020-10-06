Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to $16.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Stelco alerts:

STZHF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812. Stelco has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, and pipe and tube industries.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.