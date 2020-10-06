Stellar Market Cap Achieves $1.50 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $134.55 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitfinex, Ovis and RippleFox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00264029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00037310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00085228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.01506680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00158182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,715 coins and its circulating supply is 20,765,969,168 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RippleFox, ZB.COM, Kuna, Binance, Koineks, Ovis, Kucoin, Koinex, Kryptono, Exrates, Huobi, Indodax, Bitfinex, Stellarport, CryptoMarket, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX, ABCC, Kraken, Poloniex, Liquid, Gate.io, Bitbns, Stronghold, CoinEgg, CEX.IO, Cryptomate, OKEx, Upbit, C2CX, Exmo, OTCBTC, BitMart, Sistemkoin, BCEX, Vebitcoin, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

