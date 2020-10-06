Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SRCL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $477,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 36,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.