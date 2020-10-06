Steris (NYSE:STE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $181.53

Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $181.53 and last traded at $181.53, with a volume of 2658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Steris in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.15.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other Steris news, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $2,632,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Steris by 24.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,832,000 after buying an additional 1,221,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Steris by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,916,000 after purchasing an additional 83,765 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Steris by 4.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,031,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,303,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 10.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,198,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after purchasing an additional 112,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 9.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,839,000 after purchasing an additional 101,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Steris (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

