Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $516.11 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $92,574.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,669 shares of company stock worth $1,041,296 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 78,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 101.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,507,000 after purchasing an additional 533,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 22.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

