Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Guess' (NYSE:GES)

Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,691 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,737 call options.

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Guess' by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 148,650 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Guess' during the first quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guess' by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 33,334 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Guess' during the second quarter worth approximately $5,037,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Guess' by 11.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Guess' from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Guess' from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Guess' from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess' from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guess' from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE:GES remained flat at $$13.79 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,756. Guess' has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $877.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Guess' (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. Guess' had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess' will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Guess'’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

About Guess'

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.