Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Acacia Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 290 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 418% compared to the average volume of 56 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 0.85. Acacia Communications has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $63,610.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,478 shares of company stock worth $100,565. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 86.0% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,315,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,342,000 after buying an additional 608,181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Acacia Communications by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 824,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after purchasing an additional 385,545 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the second quarter valued at $13,508,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 106.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 372,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after buying an additional 191,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its position in Acacia Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,363,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,616,000 after buying an additional 154,816 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

