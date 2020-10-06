StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.00

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.85, with a volume of 12571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $124.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 180.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 133.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

