Storm (STORM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $365,316.00

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Storm token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and Upbit. Storm has a market cap of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00260439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00085443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.95 or 0.01506163 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00159562 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Binance, Kyber Network, Coinnest, Coinrail, YoBit and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

