STRAKS (STAK) Price Down 17% Over Last Week

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $12,795.38 and approximately $11.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STRAKS has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,728.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.63 or 0.03268225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.81 or 0.02123406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00446171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.77 or 0.01032529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00609411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00049347 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

