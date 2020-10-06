Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27.29 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Binance and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Coinone, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, DragonEX, Mercatox, BitForex, IDEX, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

