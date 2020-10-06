StrongHands (SHND) Trading Down 8.1% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Graviex and CoinExchange. StrongHands has a total market cap of $198,392.20 and $114.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm.

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,118,960,347 coins and its circulating supply is 16,705,765,993 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, STEX, BiteBTC, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

