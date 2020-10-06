SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.13 EPS

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative return on equity of 61.99% and a negative net margin of 3,844.44%.

Shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $109.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.