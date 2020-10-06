SUN (SUN) Price Hits $15.37 on Major Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One SUN token can now be bought for $15.37 or 0.00143564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $25.79 million and $90.41 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,677,831 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f.

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

