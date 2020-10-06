Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$16.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.53. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.02 and a 52-week high of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.74.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 0.5992264 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.77%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

