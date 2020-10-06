Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BofA Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $8.18 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $76,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

