Suretly (SUR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,109.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Suretly has a total market cap of $81,609.78 and $2,109.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00003237 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020237 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $515.89 or 0.04819272 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057275 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00032734 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

