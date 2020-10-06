Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Shares of SGRY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 3.50.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.