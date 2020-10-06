Swerve Price Tops $0.73 on Major Exchanges (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00006802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swerve has traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00260439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00085443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.95 or 0.01506163 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00159562 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 9,178,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,461,905 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi.

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.