Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Swisscom stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.20. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $58.84.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts expect that Swisscom will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

