SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.07 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.30 and its 200-day moving average is $107.95. SYNNEX has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $63,823.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at $191,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $163,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,156 shares of company stock worth $4,893,363. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.