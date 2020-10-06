Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tata Motors from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group cut Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Tata Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tata Motors from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut Tata Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.32. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,195 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 5,330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 975,187 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 766,775 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 450,730 shares during the period. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

