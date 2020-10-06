Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$17.50. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.44.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$18.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.20.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.