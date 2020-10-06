Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Gap Down to $1.37

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.25. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 751 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenax Therapeutics news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 34,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,703.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 116,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $167,388.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 311,604 shares of company stock valued at $453,019 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.