TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $68.39 on Friday. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

