Tether (USDT) Market Cap Tops $15.61 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Tether has a total market cap of $15.61 billion and approximately $36.17 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, CoinEx, Bibox and Trade By Trade. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00264726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00037466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00085230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.01498571 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00157562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 16,025,587,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,600,921,182 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, BitMart, BitForex, Coinut, Sistemkoin, LBank, UEX, BtcTurk, CoinBene, ABCC, OOOBTC, Bit-Z, IDAX, C2CX, Binance, BTC-Alpha, Trade By Trade, TOPBTC, Iquant, EXX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Exmo, Bitfinex, FCoin, HitBTC, Kryptono, DragonEX, Instant Bitex, CoinEx, IDCM, Huobi, Liqui, ChaoEX, DigiFinex, BigONE, Poloniex, B2BX, ZB.COM, Kraken, Upbit, OKEx, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Bittrex, MBAex, Bibox and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

