Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $35.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,537,000 after purchasing an additional 136,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after buying an additional 1,068,440 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $18,221,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 764,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 296,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 812.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after buying an additional 565,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

