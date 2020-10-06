TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFFP. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

TFFP opened at $17.70 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 277,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

