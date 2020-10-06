The Force Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $9.78 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One The Force Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and $1.12 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

