The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

SHYF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised The Shyft Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,118. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,477,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth $8,883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,513,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth $652,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.