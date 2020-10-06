The Unilever Group’s (UNLVF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

UNLVF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded The Unilever Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UNLVF traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.17. 323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,184. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

