Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Increased to $480.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TMO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $452.27.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock opened at $450.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $452.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.