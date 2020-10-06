TheStreet Downgrades MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) to C+

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MMS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.30. MAXIMUS has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $884,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 23,303 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $1,594,158.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,445 shares of company stock worth $4,927,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,099,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,212,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MAXIMUS by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,067,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,316,000 after purchasing an additional 371,567 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 241.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,647 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in MAXIMUS by 6.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,330,000 after purchasing an additional 82,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MAXIMUS by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

