TheStreet Upgrades Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to C

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $60.53 on Friday. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.10.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 3.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 108.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 8.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

