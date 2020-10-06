THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TKAMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.85.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.80. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

