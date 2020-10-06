Tierion (TNT) Price Tops $0.0091 on Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Tierion has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $120,046.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $519.29 or 0.04843817 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars.

